Cleveland Clergy Coalition: Efforts to improve city council will continue





The Cleveland Clergy Coalition made it clear it will continue its efforts to improve the effectiveness of Cleveland City Council, even though the ballot issues to reduce the number of council members and their pay has been put on hold.
