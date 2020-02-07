Global  

High School Boys Basketball: Furst leads Blackhawk past South Side

P-m eastern..

Lone high school stop of the night comes at blackhawk... 2a's second ranked braves hosting south side...indiana head coach archie miller in the stands...earlygoings all about the braves..

Archers double team caleb furst..

He kicks to a wide open zane burke for three of his 12..

Blackhawk up five...later on..

Furst finds the open shooter again... it's callan wood..

He hits from deep... he had 15..

Braves up six...and you've seen the passing..

How about the scoring..

Great defense from burke..

Ends in a big runout dunk from furst... blackhawk up 13 after one... treveon jones tried to keep his archers in this one..

Here's three of his game high 23...but he coulda used a lot more..

Furst with a team high 18 to pace the braves... blackhawk runs away with this one...




