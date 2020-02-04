Global  

Ben Moore leads Mad Ants to third straight win

Face tulsa... from the ice to the hardwood..

How about the turnaround the mad ants have had?

After a one and eight start, the ants have completely flipped the script on their season and have reached the .500 mark after a win over the raptors 905 on monday...the ants were back home thursday morning for a matinee showing with the westchester knicks....let's head to the coliseum..

Fort wayne eyeing their third straight win and seventh in their last eight...ants up five at the break and adding to it in the third... alize johnson... showing off the range... one of two triples for him..

He had 18...later on... daxter miles junior... hoop and harm in transition... he had 16 off the bench... then... just before the end of the quarter... ben moore... just relentless on the glass..

Somehow gets the tipback to drop... fort wayne up 10 after three...then in the fourth they started to pull away... first it's c-j wilcox hitting from the long line...then... it's ben moore once again..

Another bucket down low..

Game high 30 from him..

9 boards..

He also had six assists... one of those coming right here on another c-j wilcox three..

He added 12...mad ants cruise to the 131-112 victory... make it three straight and seven out of their last eight...




