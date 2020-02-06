Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Protesters Demand Justice After ICE Agents Shoot Man While Serving Warrant On Another

Protesters Demand Justice After ICE Agents Shoot Man While Serving Warrant On Another

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:36s - Published < > Embed
Protesters Demand Justice After ICE Agents Shoot Man While Serving Warrant On Another

Protesters Demand Justice After ICE Agents Shoot Man While Serving Warrant On Another

ICE agents stormed a home in Gravesend, Brooklyn, looking to arrest an undocumented immigrant, but they ended up shooting someone else.

Now, the victim's family and others are demanding justice; CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DrIntasar

Intasar After the verdict of the court headed by Justice Waqar Seth Gen Musharraf(declared )traitor can not be punished an… https://t.co/esmdBHwnHe 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

ICE Agents Shoot Man In Brooklyn While Trying To Arrest Someone Else [Video]ICE Agents Shoot Man In Brooklyn While Trying To Arrest Someone Else

ICE agents stormed a home in Brooklyn on Thursday, trying to arrest an undocumented immigrant, and ended up shooting someone else; CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:05Published

Sources: ICE Agent Shoots Man In Face While Serving Warrant At Brooklyn Home [Video]Sources: ICE Agent Shoots Man In Face While Serving Warrant At Brooklyn Home

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot a man while serving a warrant this morning in Brooklyn, but law enforcement sources tell CBS2 the man was not the subject of the warrant. CBSN New..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.