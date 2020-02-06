Protesters Demand Justice After ICE Agents Shoot Man While Serving Warrant On Another

ICE agents stormed a home in Gravesend, Brooklyn, looking to arrest an undocumented immigrant, but they ended up shooting someone else.
Now, the victim's family and others are demanding justice; CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.
Intasar After the verdict of the court headed by Justice Waqar Seth Gen Musharraf(declared )traitor can not be punished an… https://t.co/esmdBHwnHe 3 days ago
ICE agents stormed a home in Brooklyn on Thursday, trying to arrest an undocumented immigrant, and ended up shooting someone else; CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:05Published 6 hours ago
A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot a man while serving a warrant this morning in Brooklyn, but law enforcement sources tell CBS2 the man was not the subject of the warrant. CBSN New..
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:11Published 10 hours ago