Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Powerful scenes: Two runs held for fallen Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Bullock

Powerful scenes: Two runs held for fallen Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Bullock

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Powerful scenes: Two runs held for fallen Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Bullock

Powerful scenes: Two runs held for fallen Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Bullock

The idea started with 11-year-old Zechariah Cartledge.

He has gained national attention for his runs honoring first responders who have been killed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

StromvotedProud

ProudAzNative🌵👊🏻🌵❤️🇺🇸 Powerful scenes: Two runs held for fallen Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Bullock https://t.co/2cDwsFhNcn 48 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Remembering Trooper Joseph Bullock [Video]Remembering Trooper Joseph Bullock

Just over 24 hours after the death of Trooper Joseph Bullock the pain and anguish of over his death throughout law enforcement are palpable. Trooper Bullock was a beloved officer. A friend and former..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:58Published

MCSO: Man who shot and killed FHP trooper identified as Franklin Reed III [Video]MCSO: Man who shot and killed FHP trooper identified as Franklin Reed III

The Martin County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who shot and killed a Florida Highway Patrol trooper on Wednesday as 28-year-old Franklin Reed III of Palm Bay in Central Florida.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.