Chiefs' Jordan Lucas stops during Super Bowl parade to comfort crying boy

BUT FIRST --"It made my year because Ifinallygot to meet an NFL player"THEY ARE CONSIDERETO BE THE ALL-TIMECOMEBACK KINGS IN THEN-F-L:THE KANSAS CITYCHIEFS... NOW SUPERBOWL CHAMPIONSDURING THE SUPER BOWLPARADE... ONE PLAYERHAD ENOUGH ENERGY FORONE LAST COMEBACK.IT'S A STORY YOU WILLONLY SEE HERE ON 41ACTION NEWS AT 10REPORTER ARIELROTHFIELD EXPLAINS...IT'S A GAMECHRIS BRANHAM LOVESMORE THAN ANYTHINGELSERUNNING ROUTESPRACTING PLAYSTHE 10-YEAR-OLD COULDDO THIS ALL DAYChris Branham III/ 10-years-oldI think it's fun for me to makefriends and stuff and playfootball.
That's one of mybiggest dreams, to go to tNFLSO WHEN THE NFL'SSUPER BOWL CHAMPIONSANNOUNCED THEY WOULDPARADE DOWN GRANDCHRIS KNEW...Chris Branham III/ 10-years-oldYeah, I was nervousHE HAD TO GOTHE ONLY PROBLEM...Ashley Jacobs/ MomMy older son who was 14 wasgetting pictures and vidoes ofall of the players and Chriswas getting upsetTHAT IS UNTIL NUMBER 24--JORDAN LUCAS-- SAWCHRISAND CHANGED HIS ROUTEChris Branham III/ 10-years-oldHe said... stay in school, don'tdisrespect my mom so oneday it will be mIt made my year because Ifinally got to meet an NFLplayerDON'T BELIEVE HIM?
JUSTLOOK AT THE SMILE ON HISFACEAshley Jacobs/ MomIt means a lot.
To see a smilebe put on his face bsomething just as simple asan NFL player...AN EMOTIONAL COMEBACKTHIS COMEBACK KING HADNO IDEA THE 10-YEAR-OLDNEEDEDAshley Jacobs/ MomWe've gone through a lotthese last few weeks.That moment right there.
I'llremember that momentforever and it wasn't evenme.... just as a mom, it istrulysomething I will rememberforeverCHRIS, TOO.Chris Branham III/ 10-years-oldI was a big fan.DEFINITELY A MOMENT TOREMEMBER--PRETTY AMAZING WHENYOU CONSIDER THE SIZEOF THE CROWD AND JUSTHOW MANY PEOPLE WEREAT THE PARADE.