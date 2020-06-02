2-6-20 SCORES: Oneida snaps Clinton's winning streak with road win; Brookfield remains unbeaten

Affected much of the local orts schededu tonight - but we still much of the local sports schedule tonight - but we still had a few matchups on the hardwood including nigin clinton.

The warriors boys currently red-hot - on a ten game winning streak - while visiting oneida comes in looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

--- in the second quarter - teams trading blows so far.

Offensive rebound for clinton's tanner deveans and is able to drop it in through contact.

He lead the way with 15 tonight for the warriors.

--- right back down the other way - indians respond.

Hunter west - in the paint.

Easy money for two.

We're tied at 26.

--- with 80 seconds before half time - oneida taking the lead.

Ben wright crashing the board and he puts in the second chance opportunity.

--- final minute - warriors work it around.

Edwin llanos in the corner for three...oneida though lead by one at the half.

--- in the third - it's wright - strong drive - rattles it in... ...five second half three-pointers for jacob vaccaro brought him to a game-high 21 points as he helps oneida snap the streaks with a 78- 62 win.

On the girls side - packed house in madison for a rematch of last year's section three class d semifinals.

Blue devils hosting undefeated brookfield.

--- as they have done all year - beavers controlled the play.

Fourth quarter - off the inbound from madilyne kupris - jaelyn vleer-elliot with the roll in the paint.

She had 16 points on the night.

--- time winding down - jenna bugbee drains the long two... ...20 fourth quarter points allows brookfield to pull away and win 45-22 to improve to 19-0 and clinch this year's central counties league title.

More boys hoops scores in tonight.

Cooperstown beats sauqouit valley 75-58.

Ryan lansing 19 points - john kennedy 17 for the hawkeyes.

--- holland patent edges out sherburne- earlville 55-52.

Dylan ernst lead the golden knights with 17.

Girls volleyball sectionals - class b tournament - oneida sweeps holland patent.

Zoey fox - four aces and 29 assists tonight for the indians.

--- in class a - whitesboro fell to cortland three games