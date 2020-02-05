St. Joseph chiefs fans bused to Super Bowl Victory parade.

Later in sports.

Meanwhile hundres of chiefs fans from st.

Joseph were among the many at that parade and rally today, they filled several buses and kept the party going all the way down to kansas city, kq2's ron johnson rode along with local fans and shows us just some of the fun had by all.

<<ron johnson reporting it finally arrived, the day chiefs kingdom has been waiting for since super bowl sunday.

Its gonna be the biggest party in the world.

Among the kingdom, fans from st.

Joseph, who invited us along as they packed five buses to the parade and rally celebrating the kansas city chief's super bowl victory.now we're going to the parade we get to see all the players travis kelce, the cheetah, patrick mahomes we get to see them all.everyone on the bus, getting into the spirit, even the bus driver who may look a little familiar.

By the way, i did win the andy reid look-alike contest i was runner up.

Downtown kansas city was a sea of red as liberty memorial park, union station, and grand avenue were all flooded by chiefs fans.

We're just right in front of union station where hundreds of chiefs fan have gathered they're all here for a celebration fifty years in the making.

Fans from far and wide all across chiefs kingdom and beyond..i live in austin, minnesota right now and i drove down yesterday so i could be here for the chiefs rally braved the bitter cold temperatures to celebrate chiefs fans thought they'd never see in super bowl win for the ages.

This is once in a lifetime, this is history, it's just moment to remember all around,while they hope it won't be fifty more years before we see another trip to the super bowl, made at this celebration are sure to last with fans for far longer than a half century.i never really thought we would see a super bowl win luckily we have and hopefully we have more to come.

In kansas city, ron johnson,go chiefs!!kq2 news.

Heartland trailways which provided transportation to and from the parade estimate about 300 fans from st.

Joe traveled with them.