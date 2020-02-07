Global  

Deadline to register to vote is tomorrow

Deadline to register to vote is tomorrow
Deadline to register to vote is tomorrow

COUNT... FOR THE MARCH 3RDPRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY...TOMORROW IS THE DEADLINE TOREGISTER TO VOTE OR UPDATEYOUR EXISTING REGISTRATION.REGISTRATION FORMS AREAVAILABLE AT ELECTIONSDOT-OK DOT-GOV... AND ATLOCAL ELECTION BOARDS, POSTOFFICES, TAG AGENCIES ANDLIBRARIES.

