Chiefs' Jordan Lucas stops during Super Bowl parade to comfort crying boy

During the 2019 postseason, the Chiefs made a habit of record-breaking comebacks en route to the Super Bowl LIV title.

Chiefs safety Jordan Lucas apparently saved enough energy for one last comeback, stopping during the parade to comfort a despondent 10-year-old boy.
City leaders using Chiefs Parade as momentum to move forward [Video]City leaders using Chiefs Parade as momentum to move forward

After two championship parades in the past 5 years, Kansas City is taking note of what they can improve on for major events in the future.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:36Published

