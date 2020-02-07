Bam gretchin every year i tell you to "skip the dinner and a movie" routine for valentine's day, and go have an experience.

And this year, my friend amy is offering a truly unique valentine weekend treat at lamasco!

Good morning!

((lower 3rd: amy)) you've partnered with so many people for this amazing experience.

Fs bam gretchin treat your partner, and yourself, to a on?o??kind experience when you reserve your spot at "flamenco on franklin"!

Fs watch beautiful performances from the academy of flamenco arts, sample a fabulous dessert, and have access to carefully curated wines.

You can make a whole night of it by reserving a dinner spot at amy's on franklin, then meander on across the street to watch the show!

Bam