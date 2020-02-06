Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Grandmother of man accused of shooting trooper 'stunned and confused'

Grandmother of man accused of shooting trooper 'stunned and confused'

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:44s - Published < > Embed
Grandmother of man accused of shooting trooper 'stunned and confused'

Grandmother of man accused of shooting trooper 'stunned and confused'

Authorities say 28-year-old Franklin Reid III shot and killed Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Bullock Wednesday morning.

Reid lived in Palm Bay, according to his family.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

MCSO: Man who shot and killed FHP trooper identified as Franklin Reed III [Video]MCSO: Man who shot and killed FHP trooper identified as Franklin Reed III

The Martin County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who shot and killed a Florida Highway Patrol trooper on Wednesday as 28-year-old Franklin Reed III of Palm Bay in Central Florida.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:25Published

Remembering Trooper Joseph Bullock [Video]Remembering Trooper Joseph Bullock

Trooper Joseph Bullock spent 19 years with the Florida Highway Patrol and lived and worked along the Treasure Coast.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.