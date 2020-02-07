Eric Explains the Real Story of Chad's Heart

Global  

After Maggie (Allison Miller) finds out that Eric (guest star Jason Ritter) doesn't have her late brother Chad's heart, Eric comes to her apartment to tell her the real story.

Chad's heart still gave life, but to someone else: Chloe.

From 'guilty,' season 2, episode 12 of A Million Little Things.

Watch A Million Little Things THURSDAY 10|9c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.
