‘After CAA-NRC PM Modi’s foreign trips have stopped’: Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel defended Rahul Gandhi’s comment against PM Modi and said that the Prime Minister has had to stop going on foreign tours since Amit Shah introduced the CAA & NRC.
