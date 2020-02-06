|
Sanders, Buttigieg Take Top Positions in New Hampshire After Iowa Tie
|
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:32s - Published < > Embed
Sanders, Buttigieg Take Top Positions in New Hampshire After Iowa Tie
The Democratic presidential contenders are in New Hampshire making their pitches to voters ahead of the nation's first primary next Tuesday.
(2-6-20)
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|The latest poll numbers in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary show Pete...
FOXNews.com - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources