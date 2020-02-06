Global  

Sanders, Buttigieg Take Top Positions in New Hampshire After Iowa Tie

Sanders, Buttigieg Take Top Positions in New Hampshire After Iowa Tie

Sanders, Buttigieg Take Top Positions in New Hampshire After Iowa Tie

The Democratic presidential contenders are in New Hampshire making their pitches to voters ahead of the nation's first primary next Tuesday.

(2-6-20)
Recent related news from verified sources

Buttigieg soars, Biden slips, Sanders still on top in newest New Hampshire poll

The latest poll numbers in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary show Pete...
FOXNews.com - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

100 Percent of Precincts Reporting Days After Iowa Caucus Finishes [Video]100 Percent of Precincts Reporting Days After Iowa Caucus Finishes

Three days after the Iowa caucuses were complete, results have finally been released with Pete Buttigiege maintaining a narrow lead.

Credit: WHO     Duration: 01:40Published

Exclusive NH Tracking Poll: Pete Buttigieg Stays Hot, Ties Bernie Sanders For Lead [Video]Exclusive NH Tracking Poll: Pete Buttigieg Stays Hot, Ties Bernie Sanders For Lead

In the latest exclusive WBZ/Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll, Pete Buttigieg continues his remarkable post-Iowa surge. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:59Published

