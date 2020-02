Vegas Golden Knights buy AHL's San Antonio Rampage

PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY TEAM..SET TO MOVE TO THE VALLEY!THE TEAM..JUST BOUGHT AN AMERICAN LEAGUEHOCKEY TEAM OUT OF SAN ANTONIOTEXAS... AND GET THIS..FANS ARE ALREADY PUTTING DOWNDEPOSITS FOR SEASON TICKETS!!!LETS GET TO 13 ACTION NEWSREPORTER JOE BARTELS..WHO IS LIVE AT A GOLDEN KNIGHTSWATCH PARTY..AT NACHO DADDY..NEAR SAHARA AND FORT APACHE..JOE!YES!

THE GOLDEN KNIGHTSARE LEADING THE FLORIDAPANTHERS RIGHT NOW...3-2 THE OTHER BIG..EXCITING NEWS..IS THIS PROFESSIONAL TEAM THEYPLAN TO MOVE TO THE VALLEY..WE ARE TOLD..THE TEAM..

RIGHT NOW CALLEDTHE SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE..WILL BE HEADQUARTED AT THE NEWLIFEGUARD..

ARENA..THAT'S CURRENTLY BEING BUILT INDOWNTOWN HENDERSON...ALL OF THIS IS PENDING APPROVALFROM THE A-H-L BOARD OFGOVERNORS..THE GOLDEN KNIGHTS SAY THISWILL STREAMLINE OPERATIONS..AND WILL BE A PIPELINE OFTALENT FOR THE TEAM..TICKET DEPOSITS..ARE JUST 50 DOLLARS...AND THIS WATCH PARTY AT NACHODADDY HERE ON SAHARA IS POPPIN!FANS ARE FIRED UP OVER THE IDEAOF A SECOND..PROFESSIONAL TEAM COMING TO THEVALLEY..WE CAUGHT UP WITH ONE FAN..WHO PUT DOWN THE CASH FORSEASON TICKETS..JUST MINUTES AFTER THEANNOUNCEMENTATIT SIRIROM/GOLDEN KNIGHTS FAN"I'M EXCITED...CALLING THEM UP."THE GOLDEN KNIGHTS HAVE NOTANNOUNCED THE NEW TEAM'S NAME..LOGO..OR WHERE THEY WILL PLAY THEIRGAMES JUST YET.REPORTING LIVE JOE BARTELS 13ACTION NEWS.ADLIBS//TOSS TO DANI