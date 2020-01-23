Australia welcomes rainfall even as it brings floods

Sydney alone had seen more than 60 millimeters (2.36 inches) of rain in the past 24 hours and was forecast to receive up to 360 millimeters more by Monday (February 10).

While the rain came with flooding, as the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) issued multiple warnings for rivers across Queensland and New South Wales, the rain is a much-needed respite for firefighters still battling the bushfires.

"We are certainly pleased as firefighters, as rural and farming communities across New South Wales and all those affected by these fires to see this welcome widespread rainfall, that's the best we have seen all season and plenty of people will be able to take a breath and get some rest," said New South Wales Rural Fire Service Commissioner, Shane Fitzsimmons.

For the first time in months there were no fire warnings and active fires were down to 42, less than half their peak.