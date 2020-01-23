Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Shane Fitzsimmons > Australia welcomes rainfall even as it brings floods

Australia welcomes rainfall even as it brings floods

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
Australia welcomes rainfall even as it brings floods

Australia welcomes rainfall even as it brings floods

The east coast of Australia welcomed the heaviest downpour in years on Friday (February 7), dousing some of the country's blazing bushfires and easing a drought that has crippled farming across two states.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Australia welcomes rainfall even as it brings floods

Sydney alone had seen more than 60 millimeters (2.36 inches) of rain in the past 24 hours and was forecast to receive up to 360 millimeters more by Monday (February 10).

While the rain came with flooding, as the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) issued multiple warnings for rivers across Queensland and New South Wales, the rain is a much-needed respite for firefighters still battling the bushfires.

"We are certainly pleased as firefighters, as rural and farming communities across New South Wales and all those affected by these fires to see this welcome widespread rainfall, that's the best we have seen all season and plenty of people will be able to take a breath and get some rest," said New South Wales Rural Fire Service Commissioner, Shane Fitzsimmons.

For the first time in months there were no fire warnings and active fires were down to 42, less than half their peak.



Recent related news from verified sources

Heavy rain, floods lash eastern Australia, help with fires

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Heavy rains lashed parts of eastern Australian on Friday, causing some...
Seattle Times - Published

Australia fires: Heavy downbursts extinguish blazes

Officials welcome the drenching - but warn of flash floods and storm damage in some areas.
BBC News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Train Carefully Reverses over Collapsed Bridge due to Flooding [Video]Train Carefully Reverses over Collapsed Bridge due to Flooding

Occurred on January 26, 2020 / Prairie, Queensland, Australia Info from Licensor: "I went to Prairie Creek (in Prairie 330km West of Townsville) for a look at the water levels after a night of heavy..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 01:14Published

Drought in Australia results in this epic dust storm [Video]Drought in Australia results in this epic dust storm

Check out this massive dust storm approaching in Australia due to the drought. Full credit to: @jason_herbig on Twitter Relief fund for those who are affected by the drought, Bush fires and floods..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.