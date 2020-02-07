GMK 6 HOUR

C1 3 just stay home, dont freak out, dont go to the store stealing all the milk and bread aha why this battalion chief says a little bit of common sense can go a long way when it comes to being safe during bad weather.

And as the number of flu cases continues to rise..so does the number of school closings.

Plus why veterinarians say a kentucky law goes against logic.

Flooding is becoming a big issue c1 3 becoming a big issue in parts of the state.

There are already reports of roads under water in southeastern kentucky after two days of persistent rain, with more rain expected.

Fs txt bullets:no roads already flooded in southeastern kentucky -mudslide reported on highway 92 in bel ... a mudslide was reported on highway 92 in bell county, according to officials.

Water was reported over some major roads in the county on highway 190 at the connector to ky 14-91, highway 20-11 in stoney fork, and highway 1-19.

In mccreary county, several roads were also reported flooded along osborn creek and the strunk vicinity.

County officials say granny holt knob is also flooded.

High water signs are in place.

It's not just people preparing for the possibility of flooding...so are first responders.

Rain and possible flooding along with snow is expected throughout the week..

The potentally dangerous conditions mean battalion chief marty terry and his crew at anderson county fire have to be prepared..

"make sure trucks are equipped..check the chainsaws..

He says they have a plan in place in case of an emergency rescue... terry says checking to making sure rescue vehicles have everything they need...is step one.

"....basic equipment checks and if it's calling for flooding then we're really gonna do a secondary check on the boats as well."

Terry says the department's 3 rescue boats get a lot of use when county roads flood... he says people trying to cross what they believe are shallow flood waters can lead to some dangerous situations... "we have over 300 plus calls a year..and there's a couple dozen rescues...most by far are auto extrications..

Terry says there's one county road that presents a real problem for emergency crews... "we get calls for rice crossings..which is a ford across the river...we get called there several times a year..."

'turn around don't drown' is a motto terry says people should listen to...along with some common sense advice.

"if the weather's that bad just stay home...you may get delayed..you may trash your car...just don't worry about it.."

For now...terry says people should keep up with the forecast and monitor water levels.

"watch the weather stay home if you can...and don't freak out and raid the grocery store stealin all the milk and bread..."

In anderson county...carmen lofton abc 36 news.

Weather not the only disruptive factor... illness is causing schools across the state to cancel classes.

Particularly when it comes to the flu.

Fayette county public schools joins dozens of school districts that are closed for the rest of this week because of widespread illness.

In lexington...new numbers from the health department show 303 confirmed cases...up 39 from last week.

There have been two flu deaths this season in the city.

Health officials say in about 80-percent of the confirmed cases...the person didn't get a flu shot this season.

Because so many students and teachers are sick...dozens of school districts have called off classes the rest of this week...including fayette, clark and scott counties.

There are 35 school closings for thursday or the rest of the week due to illness... many of the schools closed this week are located in eastern kentucky.

Fayette county officials say the district's school buildings will be cleaned and sanitized over the next two days while classes are cancelled.

Ots image:left restaurant closed freddys-frozen-custard- steakburgers.jpg new this mornng, freddy's frozen custard and steakburgers in lexington was closed by the lexington-fayette county health department due to an infestation of mice, according to a report in the lexington herald leader.

The report says the gourmet burger chain also had contaminated single-service items. the business shutdown tuesday of this week.

According to the report, the restaurant will remain closed until the rodents are gone and management attends a conference with the health department.

A spokesperson for the restaurant chain tells the herald leader the restaurant plans to re-open.

According to police, the victim says the man approached her table after she asked him a question...she says he made a motion with his hands.

She says he told her it was for making a noose.... the woman says he then lunged forward and put his hands on her neck.

Police say the woman was working on behalf of spectrum.

The incident is under investigation.

Did you know under current law... veterinarians can't report suspected abuse of animals in their care?

There's a bill making its way through the legislature that would lift that restriction.

L3: white bill allowing vets to report animal abuse advances frankfort state law says vets can't report abuse... unless they get permission from the animal's owner or if it's under a court order.

Senate bill 21 would lift those restrictions.

According to the kentucky veterinary medical association..

Kentucky is the only state where reporting is illegal..

In all other states the vet either 'may' or 'shall' report.

L3: white dr. drew hestad chief relief veterinarian "you're supposed to be the advocate for this animal and yet your hands are tied and you can't do anything and you send it back into the abuse situation that's not a good position to be in."

L3: white bill allowing vets to report animal abuse advances frankfort a provision was added to the bill to give vets immunity in court for reporting any alleged abuse.

It passed in a senate committee hearing..

And heads to the senate for consideration.

Also heading to the senate..a resolution to make daylight saving time permanent.

By a vote of 92-2 wednesday, the state house passed a resolution urging congress to allow kentucky and other states to permanently adopt daylight saving time.

Fs img txt bullets:no resolution to make dst permanent moves to senate house concurrent resolution 53 clo ... house concurrent resolution 53 now on its way to the senate, but whether or not a change is made is ultimately up to the federal government which sets the dates for daylight saving time.

Some other states have already approved legislation to make d-s-t permanent, with florida, washington, and tennessee among them.

Daylight saving time in kentucky this year will begin on sunday, march 8th and end on sunday, november 1st.

It was also a big one for football stars right here in central kentucky.

The henry clay blue devils had 6 signing on wednesday.

Ashton foos, malik mccalpine, dj van horn, chris dabney and graham wald.

Wald signing with kentucky as a kicker.

He's got a boot and solid blue fans know about the cats' problems at the position last year...there's a legit chance he sees the field sooner rather than later.

The frederick douglass broncos were the 5a state title runner up.

It's only right they have some players headed to the next level.

Ian sexton to centre college, josh mcclurg to georgetown and jaylin bybee announcing on the spot he's headed to lindsey wilson.

All three signing on wednesday.

Lca has some athletes headed to play college ball as well.

Deairious smith who was the leading receiver in the state is going to eastern illinois, jayden barnhardt to georgetown college and drew long is headed to murray state.

The eagles finishesdthe season 10 and 2 and fell in the playoffs to eventual state champion somerset.

In mercer county..

Three titans have signed on to play college football next year.

Darian baker is headed to richmond.

Kaelin drakeford signed with eastern illinois.

And..

Malachi yulee will be heading down i-64 to louisville.

The future card says playing close from home was a big factor in his decision.

Over at scott county..

Six athletes signed letters of intent.

Among those..

Sam daniel will play football at georgetown college next season.

John hulette will also be on the gridiron next year at morehead state.

Linebacker rylan reed has signed with cumberlands.

And cade mckee is headed to the juco ranks next season..

He'll play baseball for volunteer state.

As for the football cats, ohio 4-star all purpose back michael drennen announcing and signing with kentucky on wednesday.

Drennen picked u-k over u-s-c...like the one in california.

And the trojans really wanted him.

Comparisons for drennen are rolling in and one name keeps popping up...he could be the next lynn bowden junior.

After last season...that is a tall task.

Drennen is the fourth ranked player in ohio...the 210th ranked nationally according to rivals.

Across the country, tens of millions of americans will be affected by a severe winter storm before the weekend.

How you can stay safe as the bad weather approaches.

C1 3 winter watches, warnings, advisories....and severe weather.

That's what tens of millions of people can expect over the next few days.

John lorinc has the details.

L3: nation view white severe winter storms hit from new mexico to maine l3: nation view white judy broyles oklahoma resident l3: nation view white severe winter storms hit from new mexico to maine l3: nation view white bill patnaude operations manager, portland public works l3: nation view white severe winter storms hit from new mexico to maine --nat sound of bulldozer-- toppled trees.... and damaged homes.

That's among the wreckage after strong gusts of wind, hail and rain tore through parts of mississippi wednesday.

2020 the red carpet is ready for hollywood's biggest night!

It was officially rolled out wednesday, covering the asphalt on hollywood blvd.

In front of the dolby theater in los angeles.

Crews are putting the finishing touches on scaffolding and bleachers - and producers announced the final batch of presenters, which will include nominee tom hanks, former host chris rock, and "killing eve" star sandra oh.

And remember, no host for sunday's show.

+++++ one of the movies that could surprise people with some wins sunday is "jojo rabbit."

It's u for 6 oscars, including best film, and while it's not the frontrunner it could be a spoiler in some categories.

Taika waititi directed the wwii dramedy, and he also plays hitler, and he tells us he wanted to tell this story because there are startling statistics when it comes to young people's knowledge about the holocaust taika waititi sot the oscars air live sunday night on abc.

+++++ justin bieber setting records on youtube - more than 50 million subscribers for his artist channel - the first music star to cross that threshold.

And episode one of his youtube docuseries "seasons" had the biggest audience of any youtube show ever - more than 32 million viewers week one.

+++++ and the world today remembering legendary actor kirk douglas, who died wednesday.

You may have trouble finding certain flavored vaping cartridges in stores across the nation today.

That's because the f-d-a's push to clear the market of many of these products is now in effect.

L3: white e-cig 'flavor ban' goes into effect today last month the federal agency announced companies must stop manufacturing... distributing and selling most of the flavored cartridge-based e- cigarettes.

Tobacco or menthol are the only two flavored cartridges still allowed in stores.

Retailers can also sell flavored bottles of e-liquid and disposables.

The policy change comes amid concerns about the growing number of young people using e-cigarette products.

The f-d-a is giving businesses time to comply to the ban.

It says it will wait to issue punishments against companies that don't comply until after may 12th.

President trump will stay in office as president - beating both articles of impeachment.

But his victory had an unexpected turn when republican senator mitt romney broke party ranks and voted to remove trump from office.

Andrew dymburt has the latest.

The deeply divisve trial to remove the president from office - ends in

But today, february sixth is national frozen yogurt day--a day to celebrate the frozen dessert that gives you a healthier alternative to ice cream.

As long as you don't top it with loads of candy and syrups.

In the last few decades, frozen yogurt has gone from an oddity to being a grocery staple.

It was first developed in the u-s in the early 19-70s.

But it was the eighties that saw huge growth in popularity.

L3: talkers white coors light wants to pay for you to adopt a dog coors light is encouraging you to ditch the stuffed animal this valentines day -- and chill with a dog and a beer instead.

The beer company is offering one hundred dollars to cover dog adoption fees.

The deal is available to the first one- thousand people between now and february 21st.

You must be of legal drinking age -- and submit a receipt of adoption to the beer company via text message.

The offer isn't available to residents in california, louisiana, pennsylvania, south dakota, texas, virginia or west virginia.

Fs txt bullets:no roads already flooded in southeastern kentucky -mudslide reported on highway 92 in bel ... there are already reports of roads under water in southeastern kentucky after two days of persistent rain, with more rain expected.

A mudslide was reported on highway 92 in bell county, according to officials.

Water was reported over highway 190 at the connector to ky 14-91, highway 20-11 in stoney fork, and highway 1-19.

In mccreary county, several roads are flooded along osborn creek.

In lexington...new numbers from the health department show 303 confirmed cases...up 39 from last week.

There have been two flu deaths this season in the city.

Health officials say in about 80-percent of the confirmed cases...the person didn't get a flu shot this season.

because so many students and teachers are sick...dozens of school districts have called off classes the rest of this week...that includes fayette, clark and scott counties. You can see the up- to-date list on our website at wtvq- dot-com.

You can see the up- to-date list on our website at wtvq- dot-com.

