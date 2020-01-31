Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Vigo County School Corporation to deliver its state of the school address

Vigo County School Corporation to deliver its state of the school address

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Vigo County School Corporation to deliver its state of the school address

Vigo County School Corporation to deliver its state of the school address

Thursday, the Vigo County School Corporation will deliver its state of the schools' address.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Vigo County School Corporation to deliver its state of the school address

Ordinance at tonight's meeting in city hall.

Today..

The vigo county school corporation will deliver its "state of the schools" address.

News 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning from west vigo elementary school.

She has comments from school leaders..

And a preview of what "you" can expect to hea at the meeting.

Jon..

Alia..

It's quiet out here now, but it'll be busy later tonight.

After months of coming together..

The proposed plan will be presented.

Here's a recap of that plan.

It will take place at 6 p.m.

And it'll be held at the conference center..

Attached to west vigo.

You're looking at video from previous meetings.

Tonight..

You'll hear more on the decline in student enrollment..

A drop in funding..

And further discussion on the local schools and how to move forward..

That's because many are aging or close to empty.

Communication director, "bill riley"..

Tells us that they're going to discuss pressing issues..

And how the corporation plans to deal with them.

"the most pressing issue in our schools is declining enrollment and population drop in vigo county and of course that has a huge impact on our financial situation."

Again that meeting will kick off at 6pm.

Reporting live from the vigo county school corp, jordan school corp, vigo county "the most pressing issue in our schools is declining enrollment and population drop in vigo county and of course that has a huge impact on our financial situation."

Again that meeting will kick off at 6pm.

Reporting live from the vigo county school corp, jordan kudisch,




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Yes4Vigostudent

Vote Yes 4 Vigo Students RT @WTHITV: The Vigo County School Corporation held its State of the Schools address in West Terre Haute. See the slides from the address h… 3 hours ago

WTHITV

WTHI News10 The Vigo County School Corporation held its State of the Schools address in West Terre Haute. See the slides from t… https://t.co/KcSBM14EI5 11 hours ago

WTHITV

WTHI News10 The Vigo County School Corporation saw its enrollment numbers drop below 14,000 students for the first time ever. T… https://t.co/z88HDOuIZW 13 hours ago

wtwonews

WTWO News A decline in enrollment will cost Vigo County School Corporation more than $1.4 million in funding. https://t.co/Sfyvm750uQ 13 hours ago

NicoleK_WTWO

Nicole Krasean RT @wtwonews: As Vigo County School Corporation looks to consolidate, Superintendent Dr. Robert Haworth is expected to reveal eight potenti… 15 hours ago

wtwonews

WTWO News As Vigo County School Corporation looks to consolidate, Superintendent Dr. Robert Haworth is expected to reveal eig… https://t.co/HwVzuCTJxG 19 hours ago

vlauthor

Veronica Leigh RT @candlesmuseum: Today would have been Eva Kor's 86th birthday. To honor her memory, CANDLES invites you to join them in donating to the… 6 days ago

candlesmuseum

CANDLES Museum Today would have been Eva Kor's 86th birthday. To honor her memory, CANDLES invites you to join them in donating to… https://t.co/tJUZ2Lw9Xt 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Student enrollment,aging buildings, and Chromebooks; The Vigo County School Corporation holds State [Video]Student enrollment,aging buildings, and Chromebooks; The Vigo County School Corporation holds State

Student enrollment, aging buildings, and Chromebooks; The Vigo County School Corporation holds State of the Schools

Credit: WTHIPublished

CCSD Superintendent's state of the district address [Video]CCSD Superintendent's state of the district address

Clark County School District Superintendent gave the state of the district address, where he announced a universal breakfast program for students.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.