Vigo County School Corporation to deliver its state of the school address

Ordinance at tonight's meeting in city hall.

Today..

The vigo county school corporation will deliver its "state of the schools" address.

News 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning from west vigo elementary school.

She has comments from school leaders..

And a preview of what "you" can expect to hea at the meeting.

Jon..

Alia..

It's quiet out here now, but it'll be busy later tonight.

After months of coming together..

The proposed plan will be presented.

Here's a recap of that plan.

It will take place at 6 p.m.

And it'll be held at the conference center..

Attached to west vigo.

You're looking at video from previous meetings.

Tonight..

You'll hear more on the decline in student enrollment..

A drop in funding..

And further discussion on the local schools and how to move forward..

That's because many are aging or close to empty.

Communication director, "bill riley"..

Tells us that they're going to discuss pressing issues..

And how the corporation plans to deal with them.

"the most pressing issue in our schools is declining enrollment and population drop in vigo county and of course that has a huge impact on our financial situation."

Again that meeting will kick off at 6pm.

Reporting live from the vigo county school corp, jordan school corp, vigo county "the most pressing issue in our schools is declining enrollment and population drop in vigo county and of course that has a huge impact on our financial situation."

Again that meeting will kick off at 6pm.

Reporting live from the vigo county school corp, jordan kudisch,