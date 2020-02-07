Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Maldives > Tourist wearing bikini arrested in Maldives

Tourist wearing bikini arrested in Maldives

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Tourist wearing bikini arrested in Maldives

Tourist wearing bikini arrested in Maldives

A bikini-clad tourist has been arrested in the Maldives, prompting a public apology from the country’s police chief.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bikini clad tourist in Maldives howls 'you're sexually assaulting me!' in police arrest row

Bikini clad tourist in Maldives howls 'you're sexually assaulting me!' in police arrest rowShe can be heard shouting "You are sexually assaulting me" as officers struggle to put her in...
Tamworth Herald - Published

Police apologise after arrest of bikini clad Maldives tourist "badly handled" by officers

Police apologise after arrest of bikini clad Maldives tourist badly handled by officersThe woman was heard shouting "You are sexually assaulting me" as officers struggle to put her in...
Wales Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.