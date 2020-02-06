Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Demi Lovato > Demi Lovato not romancing Machine Gun Kelly

Demi Lovato not romancing Machine Gun Kelly

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Demi Lovato not romancing Machine Gun Kelly

Demi Lovato not romancing Machine Gun Kelly

Demi Lovato is not romancing Machine Gun Kelly, after rumours began swirling on Wednesday (05.02.20) night when they were spotted leaving a club together.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Is There Something Going On Between Demi Lovato & Machine Gun Kelly?

Is there something going on between Machine Gun Kelly and Demi Lovato?! Some fans think so after they...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •E! Online


Demi Lovato & Machine Gun Kelly Hang Out, Spark Dating Rumors

Demi Lovato and Machine Gun Kelly were seen hanging out together on Tuesday night (February 4) in the...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •TMZ.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

ColdlessQueenXX

Keypadsxx RT @gen21argentina: Demi Lovato is not romancing Machine Gun Kelly The ‘Anyone’ hitmaker was believed to have started a relationship with t… 33 minutes ago

gen21argentina

gen21 Demi Lovato is not romancing Machine Gun Kelly The ‘Anyone’ hitmaker was believed to have started a relationship wi… https://t.co/HspdQNEhhK 56 minutes ago

DeDemDemi

† #LOVATIC RT @BANGShowbiz: Demi Lovato not romancing Machine Gun Kelly #DemiLovato #MachineGunKelly #MGK https://t.co/E71TZwfNfR 1 hour ago

mgk_est_19_xx

Colson patrolman ❌❌ RT @GalihSeba: Demi Lovato is not romancing Machine Gun Kelly The ‘Anyone’ hitmaker was believed to have started a relationship with the 29… 1 hour ago

GalihSeba

Galih Sebastian Demi Lovato is not romancing Machine Gun Kelly The ‘Anyone’ hitmaker was believed to have started a relationship wi… https://t.co/5tS9Ij8jwX 1 hour ago

mgk_est_19_xx

Colson patrolman ❌❌ RT @MarkTodd: From Music News - Demi Lovato is not romancing Machine Gun Kelly https://t.co/qSzCGYUKBJ #musicnews 1 hour ago

MarkTodd

Music news From Music News - Demi Lovato is not romancing Machine Gun Kelly https://t.co/qSzCGYUKBJ #musicnews 1 hour ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Demi Lovato not romancing Machine Gun Kelly #DemiLovato #MachineGunKelly #MGK https://t.co/E71TZwfNfR 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Demi Lovato is a total 'Warrior' and her badass tattoos prove it [Video]Demi Lovato is a total 'Warrior' and her badass tattoos prove it

Demi Lovato may have had a roller-coaster ride to fame, but her hardships — including self-harm, eating disorders and substance abuse — haven't stopped her from becoming the strong role model she..

Credit: nypost     Duration: 02:27Published

Demi Lovato Set to Host Quibi Talk Show | THR News [Video]Demi Lovato Set to Host Quibi Talk Show | THR News

Demi Lovato is joining the parade of stars with a show at short-form streamer Quibi.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.