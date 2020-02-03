Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Callum Jones breaks Shaughna Phillips' heart in Love Island recoupling

Callum Jones breaks Shaughna Phillips' heart in Love Island recoupling

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Callum Jones breaks Shaughna Phillips' heart in Love Island recoupling

Callum Jones breaks Shaughna Phillips' heart in Love Island recoupling

'Love Island's Callum Jones has recoupled with Molly Smith, leaving Shaughna Phillips single as the boys return from Casa Amor.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Casa Amor puts Love Island’s Callum and Shaughna under strain

The relationship between Love Island’s Callum Jones and Shaughna Phillips comes under strain as the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Callum Jones breaks Shaughna Phillips' heart in Love Island recoupling #LoveIsland #CallumJones #ShaughnaPhillips… https://t.co/KD9Kst4k9I 43 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Preview: Friday, 2.7.20 - Star Jones & André Leon Talley [Video]Preview: Friday, 2.7.20 - Star Jones & André Leon Talley

Up-and-coming Fashion Designer Week concludes with fashion legend André Leon Talley. Plus: Star Jones with the message she is spreading today, 10 years after her open heart surgery.

Credit: Tamron Hall     Duration: 00:15Published

Love Island's Shaughna Phillips wants to make things 'official' with Callum Jones [Video]Love Island's Shaughna Phillips wants to make things 'official' with Callum Jones

Love Island's Shaughna Phillips wants to make things 'official' with Callum Jones Shaughna wants to make things "official" with Callum- but he's already dumped her and moved on with new girl Molly..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.