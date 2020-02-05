Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > J. J. Abrams > JJ Abrams responds to Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker criticism

JJ Abrams responds to Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker criticism

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
JJ Abrams responds to Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker criticism

JJ Abrams responds to Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker criticism

Director JJ Abrams has responded to the lukewarm critical reception for the latest Star Wars film and said he respects those who did not like it.

Abrams took charge of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, which brought the curtain down on the nine-part saga that began with the original film in 1977.

It was one of the most hotly anticipated movies of recent years before its release in December and proved to be a box office hit, grossing more than a billion US dollars worldwide.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

JJ Abrams breaks silence over Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker backlash - and it's brilliant

JJ Abrams breaks silence over Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker backlash - and it's brilliantAbrams took charge of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, which brought the curtain down on the...
Tamworth Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BelTel_Ent

BelTel Entertainment JJ Abrams responds to Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker criticism https://t.co/fWyv3qHSlC https://t.co/QAyXryvqzN 1 hour ago

filmentions

Filmentions JJ Abrams responds to negative Star Wars criticism Movies #StarWars #JJAbrams #ReviewAggregator #RottenTomatoes… https://t.co/AGlH9jATQ9 3 hours ago

Fife_me_uk

Fife.me.uk ^ Dunfermline + | JJ Abrams responds to Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker criticism https://t.co/fYhKlyTcFI #Fife 3 hours ago

EveningStandard

Evening Standard JJ Abrams 'respects' critics of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker https://t.co/Rsdp2pG6Ku 4 hours ago

EveningExpress

Evening Express JJ Abrams responds to Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker criticism https://t.co/krnpkaDwYq https://t.co/rR8ZeYD24g 6 hours ago

Tyrion4

Tyri0n RT @NME: J.J. Abrams responds to fan backlash against ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ https://t.co/0FK0EeMXm0 8 hours ago

BelTel_Ent

BelTel Entertainment JJ Abrams responds to Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker criticism https://t.co/fWyv3qHSlC https://t.co/60851OQYiX 8 hours ago

NME

NME J.J. Abrams responds to fan backlash against ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ https://t.co/0FK0EeMXm0 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

VFX Artist Breaks Down This Year's Best Visual Effects Nominees [Video]VFX Artist Breaks Down This Year's Best Visual Effects Nominees

Kevin Baillie, Creative Director & Sr. VFX Supervisor for Method Studios, talks through this year's Oscar nominees for Best Visual Effects -- 1917, Avengers: Endgame, The Irishman, The Lion King, and..

Credit: WIRED     Duration: 17:31Published

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Behind the Magic [Video]Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Behind the Magic

Check out this Industrial Light & Magic special effects vignette for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker starring Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson,..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 03:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.