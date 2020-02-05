JJ Abrams responds to Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker criticism
Director JJ Abrams has responded to the lukewarm critical reception for the latest Star Wars film and said he respects those who did not like it.
Abrams took charge of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, which brought the curtain down on the nine-part saga that began with the original film in 1977.
It was one of the most hotly anticipated movies of recent years before its release in December and proved to be a box office hit, grossing more than a billion US dollars worldwide.
