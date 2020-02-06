Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gayle King slams CBS for airing excerpt of her Lisa Leslie interview about Kobe Bryant

Gayle King slams CBS for airing excerpt of her Lisa Leslie interview about Kobe Bryant

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
Gayle King slams CBS for airing excerpt of her Lisa Leslie interview about Kobe Bryant

Gayle King slams CBS for airing excerpt of her Lisa Leslie interview about Kobe Bryant

King asked Leslie about Kobe Bryant's legacy in the YouTube clip from 'CBS This Morning'.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Gayle King Is ‘Mortified’ That Kobe Bryant Comments Were ‘Taken Out of Context:’ ‘I’d Be Extremely Angry With Me, Too’ (Video)

Gayle King said she was “embarrassed” and “mortified” over a clip from an interview she did...
The Wrap - Published

CBS Responds to Gayle King Claiming Her Kobe Bryant Rape Trial Interview Questions Were Taken Out of Context

CBS is now reacting to Gayle King. After she said she was “very angry” at the network for...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesNYTimes.comBillboard.comIndependent



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Tiffiani8

Tiffiani RT @GlobalGrind: #ICYMI: Gayle King Slams CBS for Airing Excerpt of Her Lisa Leslie Interview About Kobe Bryant King asked Leslie about K… 9 hours ago

GlobalGrind

Global Grind #ICYMI: Gayle King Slams CBS for Airing Excerpt of Her Lisa Leslie Interview About Kobe Bryant King asked Leslie… https://t.co/E9pqwkE9co 10 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Birds of Prey' Reviews Are In, Why 'The Crown' Is Leaving Netflix & More | THR News [Video]'Birds of Prey' Reviews Are In, Why 'The Crown' Is Leaving Netflix & More | THR News

'Birds of Prey' Reviews Are In, Why 'The Crown' Is Leaving Netflix & More | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 04:32Published

Gayle King Talks Kobe Bryant Interview Outrage on Instagram | THR News [Video]Gayle King Talks Kobe Bryant Interview Outrage on Instagram | THR News

Gayle King Talks Kobe Bryant Interview Outrage on Instagram | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 02:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.