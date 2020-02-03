Snowbound travellers team up with police to dig free cars trapped in north Indian blizzard

Global  

Stranded travellers were rescued by city police when roads closed in the middle of the night due to heavy snowfall in the north Indian state of Himachal Pradesh.

The incident took place on February 3 near the city of Shimla, with footage showing police shovelling free cars that had been trapped by the huge snowdrifts.

Other passengers that had been stranded in their cars on the highway can be seen working alongside the police to dig a passage free together.




