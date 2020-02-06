Global  

Briton who tested positive for coronavirus on board ship was on honeymoon

A British man on board a cruise ship who has tested positive for coronavirus was on his honeymoon, a fellow passenger has revealed.

David Abel, a fellow passenger on the quarantined Diamond Princess off the coast of Japan, said the British man will be separated from his new wife as he is taken off the ship for treatment.
