|
Movie Review Malang | Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani | #TutejaTalks
|
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:02s - Published < > Embed
Movie Review Malang | Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani | #TutejaTalks
Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani’s Malang is now running in theatres.
Apart from the crackling chemistry of the pair that is evident in the trailers it also promises to be an exciting thriller also starring Anil Devgn and Kunal Kemmu.
See our review on #TutejaTalks to know if the film live up to the hype.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|The Mohit Suri directorial Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani Anil Kapoor, and Kunal...
Mid-Day - Published
|Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani live it up in this visually rivetting thriller
Khaleej Times - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources