Auto Expo 2020: Hero launches foldable e-cycle

Hero Cycles has showcased the major innovation leap made by it in the field of electric bicycle manufacturing and design through a series of futuristic products at the Auto Expo-The Motor Show 2020 that included Straphanger, Essentia Connect, and Easy Step range of electric bicycles.

While Easy Step, with its foldable body and 7-speed gear, makes it unique to the need of an urban consumer, Straphanger brings together the joy of pedaling with the help of battery at the right time.

Essentia Connect, on the other hand, transforms the experience of pedaling e-bikes with max speed of 25 km/hour and its superior rear hub motor of 250W.