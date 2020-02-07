Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Phillip Schofield Comes Out As Gay

Phillip Schofield Comes Out As Gay

Video Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Phillip Schofield Comes Out As GayPhillip Schofield Comes Out As Gay
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

‘I am gay’ – Phillip Schofield’s coming out statement in full

This Morning host Phillip Schofield announced he is gay by posting on Instagram.
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsBristol Post


Phillip Schofield praises 'astonishing' wife Stephanie Lowe as he comes out as gay

This Morning host Phillip Schofield has announced he is gay and was interviewed by Holly Willoughby...
The Cornishman - Published Also reported by •Cornish GuardianBBC NewsBelfast TelegraphWales Online



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.