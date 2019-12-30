LIVE: 72nd Men and 35th Women Senior National Weightlifting Championships 🇮🇳 07Feb2020 -AM Session

📺 LIVE: 72nd Men and 35th Women Senior National Weightlifting Championships 🇮🇳 - 07 February 2020 (AM Session) 🏋🏋‍♀The Senior National Weightlifting Championships will see men and women from all over the country compete for glory.

LIVE coverage from Kolkata (West Bengal) coming your way on 1 Play Sports.

💪 #Weightlifting #India #1PlaySports