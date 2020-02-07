Fallen FHP Trooper Bullock to be escorted to Sarasota now < > Embed Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:36s - Published Fallen FHP Trooper Bullock to be escorted to Sarasota The community is encourage to show their support along Highway 70 throughout the escort. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Aimee RT @WPTV: The community is encourage to show their support along Highway 70 throughout the escort. https://t.co/ocZBWMNITf 30 minutes ago WPTV The community is encourage to show their support along Highway 70 throughout the escort. https://t.co/ocZBWMNITf 35 minutes ago JC RT @LinnieSupall: THIS MORNING: Fallen FHP Trooper Joseph Bullock will be escorted to Sarasota from Saint Lucie County Hwy 70 will have a… 53 minutes ago Linnie Supall THIS MORNING: Fallen FHP Trooper Joseph Bullock will be escorted to Sarasota from Saint Lucie County Hwy 70 will… https://t.co/00qvPDlYxe 1 hour ago