Can you keep switching between old and new tax regime

Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said the government did an analysis of 5.78 crore taxpayers...



Tweets about this Milt🃏 RT @_kequann: I’m so bored and my phone so dry that I keep switching back and forth between Instagram and Twitter like it’s gone change 😭 2 minutes ago Kondi Fitness Almost time for that weekend #HIIT 💪 Switching between the #treadmill and #TRX stations in 10-12 minute periods, th… https://t.co/5MSUvtTGlT 2 hours ago Kristen Koster @briaquinlan @canva Is it that it's limiting you to just three or something else? I keep my hexcodes in a note/file… https://t.co/Bo9WLQd5sh 4 hours ago muesli 🐧 @illogic_al Yes, I quite like it, even though I keep switching back and forth between it and PrusaSlicer. Probably… https://t.co/snGueRXGRe 4 hours ago mackena ♡ 198 i keep switching my profile picture between me and like harry or someone. i can’t decide what i wait it to be 4 hours ago Jenchulichaeng @kiIIthelove this btch keep switching their profile between jennie and lisa for a while now. just block ha 4 hours ago Heena RT @17_kamikaze: We need to win this ...so that ppl stop their***of Rashamians being a weaker fandom ...😏 So pls @justvoot pe keep comme… 5 hours ago 🦋사랑해💗ㅈㅌㅇ,ㅊㅎㅇ🦋바르윅스🦋VIXX🦋Groovl1n🦋🤘 Damnnn the biggest controversy is vixx's heights... For real... I mean overall they are huge?! But among themselves… https://t.co/CE6wW3d0ch 6 hours ago