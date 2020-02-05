India vs New Zealand | 2nd ODI preview: Ground report from Auckland 16 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:41s - Published India vs New Zealand | 2nd ODI preview: Ground report from Auckland After losing the first ODI, India will look to level the three-match series in Auckland, where New Zealand doesn't enjoy a particularly good record.

0

India face resurgent New Zealand in 2nd ODI to keep series alive With the first ODI in their pocket, the Auckland match gives New Zealand the opportunity to wrap up...

Zee News - Published 10 hours ago







