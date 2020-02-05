Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Public review of Malang | Aditya Roy Kapur| Disha Patani | Anil Kapoor

Public review of Malang | Aditya Roy Kapur| Disha Patani | Anil Kapoor

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:28s - Published < > Embed
Public review of Malang | Aditya Roy Kapur| Disha Patani | Anil Kapoor

Public review of Malang | Aditya Roy Kapur| Disha Patani | Anil Kapoor

Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani starrer-Malang’s public review is out.

The movie released on 7th February 2020.

The film is directed by Mohit Suri and has Aditya, Disha in the lead roles.

Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu are also in the movie.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Malang: This is how Mohit Suri plans to cater to a wider audience

The Mohit Suri directorial Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani Anil Kapoor, and Kunal...
Mid-Day - Published

'Malang': Fans call it a 'thrilling ride'

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer 'Malang' is one of the highly anticipates films of the...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

shahriaakter

Aditya Roy Kapur FC 💞 RT @bollywood_life: Malang public review: Fans are loving the Disha Patani-Aditya Roy Kapur-Anil Kapoor starrer for its performances and su… 1 hour ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Malang public review: Fans are loving the Disha Patani-Aditya Roy Kapur-Anil Kapoor starrer for its performances an… https://t.co/eM15qhOuFt 2 hours ago

CHANDANSEN1998

CHANDAN SEN Malang Public Review: Reaction of people after watching ‘Malang’ by Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani… https://t.co/uZXk7f0IIP 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapoor attend star studded 'Malang' screening [Video]Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapoor attend star studded 'Malang' screening

Several B-town celebs attended the special screening of "Malang" held in Mumbai.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:03Published

Movie Review Malang | Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani | #TutejaTalks [Video]Movie Review Malang | Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani | #TutejaTalks

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani’s Malang is now running in theatres. Apart from the crackling chemistry of the pair that is evident in the trailers it also promises to be an exciting thriller also..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.