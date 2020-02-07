Global  

Dangerous storm brings tornadoes to North Carolina

A view of heavy wind and rain during storms in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Thursday (February 6).

There were reports of at least nine tornadoes in the Carolinas on Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, severe storms will bring a risk of damaging winds and tornados in the Southeast while heavy rainfall poses a risk for flooding for the East Coast.

Flights were halted at Charlotte Douglas International Airport because of a tornado warning.

The filmer told Newsflare: "I went to see the size of the hailstones through the window of my front door and unexpectedly the winds ramped up and I could see circulation."
