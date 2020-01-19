Whoa! Ice flies off roof of vehicle, hits NewsCenter 5 car 42 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 00:33s - Published Another reminder to clear the ice off your cars before you head out! Another reminder to clear the ice off your cars before you head out! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Whoa! Ice flies off roof of vehicle, hits NewsCenter 5 car WHOA!DOUG: THAT WAS A.J. MOMENTS AGO.THEY GOT HIT BY ICE MOMENTS AGO.EVERYBODY IS OK, BUT THEY SUREYOU CLEAN OFF YOUR CARS ANDWHATNOT.ANTOINETTE: THAT IS WHY A.J. WASSO EMPHATIC ABOUT IT THISMORNING.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Guys Transport ATV on Top of a Car These guys were seen driving their car on the road with an ATV placed on its roof. The ATV kept on top had its wheels pegged on the hood of the car as they drove around the town much to the amazement.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:27Published 1 week ago Boy make impressive sports car out of snow A boy from Jammu and Kashmir used snow to make this impressive sports car. While most youngsters make snowmen, Zubair from Budgam spent two days fashioning a lifesized vehicle. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 03:28Published 3 weeks ago