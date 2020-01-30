Many Puerto Ricans still living outside one month after powerful earthquake

Many Puerto Ricans are sleeping outside their homes due to a large number of earthquakes over the past month that has left many homes in ruin.

Filmed on February 7, the footage shows the destruction left behind by recent earthquakes and large numbers of locals camping outside in vans and tents in Guayanilla.

A 5.0 earthquake shook the country's southwestern coast on Tuesday (February 4) and the island has been recovering from a series of tremors over the past month.

The filmer, Felix, told Newsflare: "In the town of Guayanilla, Puerto Rico there are about 3,500 people sleeping in public spaces.

"Some of these families lost their homes and others cannot return to them because of the danger of collapse or simply because they fear that another earthquake will surprise them there.

"Most left their homes after the 6.4 earthquake that rumbled across the island of Puerto Rico on January 7."