Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Many Puerto Ricans still living outside one month after powerful earthquake

Many Puerto Ricans still living outside one month after powerful earthquake

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 03:26s - Published < > Embed
Many Puerto Ricans still living outside one month after powerful earthquake

Many Puerto Ricans still living outside one month after powerful earthquake

Many Puerto Ricans are sleeping outside their homes due to a large number of earthquakes over the past month that has left many homes in ruin.

Filmed on February 7, the footage shows the destruction left behind by recent earthquakes and large numbers of locals camping outside in vans and tents in Guayanilla.

A 5.0 earthquake shook the country's southwestern coast on Tuesday (February 4) and the island has been recovering from a series of tremors over the past month.

The filmer, Felix, told Newsflare: "In the town of Guayanilla, Puerto Rico there are about 3,500 people sleeping in public spaces.

"Some of these families lost their homes and others cannot return to them because of the danger of collapse or simply because they fear that another earthquake will surprise them there.

"Most left their homes after the 6.4 earthquake that rumbled across the island of Puerto Rico on January 7."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

larry4000

Larry G @MariaESalinas All Latinos that can vote are "Americans" as in U.S. citizens, but not all Latinos are "American". D… https://t.co/VaGUhAVzFJ 2 minutes ago

SamObiWon

Sam Won / 원영삼 @the_adora It's not surprising, but it still stings to see a sitting president speak this way. This hits close to… https://t.co/bN5OkUejjz 10 hours ago

watermelondriia

👑🍑MomoNoki8🍑👑 RT @Deoliver47: There are many stories to be told about Puerto Rican resilience..For instance, caravans of citizens made their way south to… 20 hours ago

Deoliver47

Denise Oliver-Velez There are many stories to be told about Puerto Rican resilience..For instance, caravans of citizens made their way… https://t.co/31NVTkKnQ0 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Celebrate Black History Month by Reading These 10 Books [Video]Celebrate Black History Month by Reading These 10 Books

Celebrate Black History Month by Reading These 10 Books 1. 'Becoming,' by Michelle Obama, is a powerful memoir by the former First Lady of the United States. 2. 'Brown Girl Dreaming,' by Jacqueline..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:34Published

Flying fox bat adorably clings to its mother in the rainforest [Video]Flying fox bat adorably clings to its mother in the rainforest

Large flying fox bats, also known as large fruit bats are one of the world's largest bats, and one of 173 species of bat found in Papua New Guinea. PNG is home to some of the world's most..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.