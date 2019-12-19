Rolling Stones extending No Filter Tour into a fourth year 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:45s - Published Rolling Stones extending No Filter Tour into a fourth year The Rolling Stones are extending their ‘No Filter’ tour into a fourth year with 15 new North American stadium dates.

