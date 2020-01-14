Ranveer Singh wraps up shooting for 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

Bollywood's livewire star Ranveer Singh has wrapped up the shooting for his next film titled "Jayeshbhai Jordaar."

In today's Bollywood news, Karan Johar has come on board as the producer for Shah Rukh Khan's movie...

Jayeshbhai Jordaar marks Ranveer Singh's return to the Yash Raj Films fold after almost four years....

Tellychakkar.com Ranveer Singh has wrapped up the shooting for his next film titled "Jayeshbhai Jordaar." @RanveerOfficial … https://t.co/6WluFmnRCo 14 hours ago

Ranveer Singh RT @moviesndtv : #JayeshbhaiJordaar : @RanveerOfficial Wraps Shooting Before Flying Off On Vacation With @deepikapadukone https://t.co/y65d2… 13 hours ago