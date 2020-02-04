Phillip Schofield Announces He Is Gay

Global  

Popular television present Phillip Schofield has come out as gay.

In a moving Instagram post, the star spoke of the love and support of his family in making the announcement.
Phillip Schofield: I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay

TV presenter Phillip Schofield became emotional and said he “wasn’t being honest with myself”...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


