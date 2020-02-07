Ravens guard Bradley Bozeman & wife driving cross-country to battle bullying

TIME OFF WORK WE LIKE TO GETAWAY.

HIT THE ROAD AND TAKE AVACATION.

ONE RAVENS PLAYER ISUSING HIS VACATION TIME TO TRYAND CHANGE LIVES.

WMA━2 NEWSSHAWN STEPNER EXPLAINS HOWBRADLEY BOZEMAN IS SPENDINGHIS OFFSEASON NOT ONLYBUILDING MUSCLE, BUT ALSOBUILDING CONFIDENCE IN OURNATIONBradley and Nikki Bozeman loveto travel.

Bradley Bozeman: Wedecided that we wanted to buyan RV and go place to placeand just see the country.

Theyalso love to help kids.Bradley: Then it shifted into,’Why donfoundation with it also, whilewere doing it?offensive lineman and his wifeare packing up for acros━country trip to battlebullying.

Bradley: Westarting here and ending up inCalifornia and coming all theway back.

ItNikki Bozeman Foundation Ant━Bullying Cros━CountryCampaign.

Over the nextsi━an━━half weeks theyspeak to over 1━thousandstudents in 17 states.Stopping at schools to raiseawareness about the dangers ofbullying and cybe━bullying.Bradley: Iteffect.

Talk to one kid andthat motivates them to go onand be inspired to dodifferent things.

We hope tochange some legislation.

Iknow we have Gracein Maryland and we hope tobring that along and startactually doing some realchange.

Gracethe most strict cyberbullyinglaws in the U.S. Itfor 1━yea━old Grace McComas,who committed suicide in 2012after being brutally bulliedonline.

Spreading the wordabout ant━bullying became theBozemansmet with students, in theirhome state of Alabama, almosttwo years ago.

Nikki: We gotin the car and I think we bothstarted crying.

It wasna sad, it was just kind oflike a’Holy cow.

These randomkids trusted total strangerswith attempted suicide andtheir best friend killedthemselves, and stuff likethat.were like hands down this iswhat wedraw on personal experience,too.

Both Bradley and Nikkiwere teased when*the* werekids.

Bradley for being shortand pudgy.

Nikki for herweight and height.

Bradley: Iwas an easy target to bepicked on.

I was a teddy bear.Nikki: I was very, very tall.They want kids to know theynot alone.

Bradley: I feellike we have a really strongmessage and Iable to share it with thesekids.

Now, living out of an RVisnStepner: You guys are familiarwith RVNikki: Because we lived inone.

Yep.

Bradley and Nikkilived in an RV for most of2019.

They liked thelifestyle.

Stepner: Whenpeople found out that thestarting guard for the Ravenswas living in an RV, whattheir usual reaction?

Bradley:Oh, they thought I was UncleEddie with Christmas Vacation.Christmas Vacation: Wepretty well set up there inthe RV.

Itbut we didnIt was a little more luxuriousthan that.

They recently movedinto a new house.

But theyback in the recreationalvehicle ready to hit the road.And take their passion fortraveling and helping childrennationwide.

Bradley: Wereally excited about it andreally hope to, even if wechange one kidwill make the whole trip worthit.

In Hanover, Pa., ShawnStepner, for Good morningMary