Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

As 61 people on a cruise ship off Japan contract coronavirus, we take a look at the confirmed cases and deaths from the disease around the world.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

No new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hrs: WHO

While the novel coronavirus cases were on the rise with each passing day, the World Health...
IndiaTimes - Published

Coronavirus Testing Global And Local Health Responses – Analysis

On Dec. 31, 2019, China reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) cases of pneumonia in Wuhan,...
Eurasia Review - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Independent_ie

Independent.ie #VIDEO Coronavirus – over 30,000 confirmed cases around the world https://t.co/w9uf98B0nL https://t.co/dHsVEC8uWP 30 minutes ago

DanielS80958647

Daniel Schröder e.g becouse of 1 infected on a cruise ship, around 1,5% were get infected on that cruise ships (official numbers)… https://t.co/xihTB6LGRr 2 hours ago

Prashan07807621

Prashant Dwivedi (Anand) RT @yourkalpendra: Updates on China's coronavirus: - There are now 2,000 confirmed cases worldwide - 56 people have died in China, includin… 3 hours ago

ScepticalAussie

#FreeAssange #UKStopHarassingNilsMelzer Current reports for #coronavirus NB - some are missing from Vancouver bcos the link was Feb 4. 7 cases in North Ko… https://t.co/cyMD5KavuG 4 hours ago

glennthewatcher

TheWatcher/ “The Chinese city of Xiaogan, around 70km north-west of Wuhan in Hubei province, has become only the second city in… https://t.co/pXUADjgYBC 5 hours ago

TheFederal_in

The Federal Around 73 people have died while 3,143 new cases of the #coronavirus were reported, which took the total no. of con… https://t.co/OxwJl4yCEl 8 hours ago

ConverseTire

CONVERSE TIRE God blessing China and all world. Map of the world depicting the spread of Coronavirus / Corona Virus (number of co… https://t.co/Ggj7yYAieX 9 hours ago

DominatorFirew1

Dominator Fireworks (Liuyang China) Coronavirus Update - Yesterday's chart updated. The yellow line shows a slight decline (suspected new cases) so t… https://t.co/tlNbbR57lg 10 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Why cruise ship passengers are falling to diseases [Video]Why cruise ship passengers are falling to diseases

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN — Thousands of travelers are stranded on cruise ships after coronavirus cases were discovered on board. CNN reports that the World Dream cruise ship is quarantined at the port of..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:20Published

Cruise ship passengers exposed to viruses [Video]Cruise ship passengers exposed to viruses

Thousands of travelers are stranded on cruise ships after coronavirus cases were discovered on board.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 00:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.