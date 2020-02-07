McInnes: Aberdeen needs fans backing 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:00s - Published McInnes: Aberdeen needs fans backing Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has called upon the fans to be in full voice and back the team during their Scottish Cup fifth-round match against Kilmarnock on Saturday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this dyln hush Mcinnes used to be a gid manager, done so well in his first 2/3 years, challenging selic for the league to a certai… https://t.co/JVW23fQlzV 3 days ago Mark Fraser Something needs to change at Aberdeen pronto. Feel like we are getting worse game after game after game. McInnes su… https://t.co/5yjxUm7Acc 1 week ago