McInnes: Aberdeen needs fans backing

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has called upon the fans to be in full voice and back the team during their Scottish Cup fifth-round match against Kilmarnock on Saturday.
