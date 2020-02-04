Global  

Diamond Princess Cruise Ship Under Quarantine Due To Coronavirus

Diamond Princess Cruise Ship Under Quarantine Due To Coronavirus

Diamond Princess Cruise Ship Under Quarantine Due To Coronavirus

More than 60 passengers aboard the ship, including three Americans, have tested positive for the virus.
Recent related news from verified sources

Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Japan after passenger tests positive for coronavirus

The Diamond Princess cruise ship is under quarantine in Japan amid news a passenger tested positive...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald•CBC.ca•WorldNews


Day 2 of a Cruise Ship Quarantine: Permission to Breathe

Twenty cases of the new coronavirus have been found on the Diamond Princess ship as Japanese health...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca



Recent related videos from verified sources

Cruise Ship Quarantined Due to Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Cruise Ship Quarantined Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

The Princess Diamond cruise ship is entering its third full day of quarantine after a disembarked passenger tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:09Published

Woman describes life on board Diamond Princess as passengers allowed out on deck for first time since quarantine [Video]Woman describes life on board Diamond Princess as passengers allowed out on deck for first time since quarantine

A passenger aboard the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess in the Port of Yokohama explains what it is like for those aboard. Yardley Wong was on the cruise ship to celebrate Chinese New Year..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:15Published

