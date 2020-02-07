Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bill 10p Apology

Bill 10p Apology

Video Credit: WTAT - Published < > Embed
Bill 10p ApologyHarrison Mistake Apology
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Bill 10p Apology

What he is telling us >> welcome back.

We want to apologize for mistake in our fox 24 newscast this morning.

We ran a story about senate candidate jamie harrison campaigning in a lowcountry.

In that story we accidentally showed a picture from an unrelated story.

This was a technical error.

We addressed the




You Might Like


Tweets about this

MsLuBu

Lu Bucklin RT @kylegriffin1: After impeachment acquittal, Bill Clinton was 'profoundly sorry.' Trump not so much. "A comparison between how Clinton a… 7 seconds ago

EDeplorable2020

ExtraDeplorable2020 RT @Brash_1: Hi, @kwelkernbc 👋 Just wanted to remind you that Bill Clinton apologized to the American people because he actually did someth… 3 minutes ago

AdalgisaRodri16

Adalgisa Rodriguez RT @girlsreallyrule: Clinton after impeachment: “I want to say again to the American people how profoundly sorry I am for what I said and d… 3 minutes ago

BounnieCasanova

bounnie casanova RT @washingtonpost: After impeachment acquittal, Bill Clinton was "profoundly sorry." Trump not so much. https://t.co/LZYM7J8xmE 5 minutes ago

IsWritingNow

Jennifer Campbell RT @thefix: After impeachment acquittal, Bill Clinton was ‘profoundly sorry.’ Trump not so much. https://t.co/p67vUNeTQh https://t.co/sMbT… 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.