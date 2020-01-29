Global  

Republicans Want Hunter Biden

With the impeachment trial now over, congressional Republicans are now looking into Hunter Biden and his role in a Ukrainian gas company.
Republicans seek Hunter Biden travel records from Secret Service shortly after Trump acquittal

Minutes after the Senate formally voted to acquit President Trump, Senate Finance Committee Chairman...
FOXNews.com - Published

Republicans in Senate Press On With Investigation Into Hunter Biden

The Treasury Department complied with a request from Senate Republicans for documents related to...
NYTimes.com - Published


Will Senate Dems, GOP Play Swapsies For Witnesses? [Video]Will Senate Dems, GOP Play Swapsies For Witnesses?

US Senators are expected to vote on Friday on whether to call witnesses to testify in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. According to Business Insider, Democrats are pushing to hear from four..

'Hunter Biden is irrelevant and a distraction' -Schumer [Video]'Hunter Biden is irrelevant and a distraction' -Schumer

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday that Republicans have a Senate majority and could vote to call Hunter Biden if they want to, but added, "Hunter Biden is irrelevant and a..

