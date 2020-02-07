Global  

Phillip Schofield Praises Wife As He Comes Out As Gay

Phillip Schofield Praises Wife As He Comes Out As Gay
Phillip Schofield praises 'astonishing' wife Stephanie Lowe as he comes out as gay

This Morning host Phillip Schofield has announced he is gay and was interviewed by Holly Willoughby...
The Cornishman - Published Also reported by •PinkNews


Five times Phillip Schofield stood up for gay rights throughout his legendary career

Phillip Schofield has been a fierce supporter of LGBT+ rights long before he came out as gay. The...
PinkNews - Published


TV Presenter Phillip Schofield comes out as gay

TV presenter Phillip Schofield has come out as gay. Phil sat down with his This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby to talk about the revelation after he made a statement about it on Instagram. The..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:42

Phillip Schofield: I'm gay

'This Morning' presenter Phillip Schofield, who has been married to wife Steph since 1993, announced he is gay live on the show today (07.02.20).

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 02:11

