Rugby players slip and slide as heavy rain hits Australia

Video Credit: Reuters - Viral Video - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
A fan of the Wests Tigers rugby team films players sliding and splashing on a waterlogged pitch in Sydney
0
SHOWS: SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA (FEBRUARY 7, 2020) (KEITH BASSETT - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY KEITH BASSETT) 1.

WESTS TIGERS RUGBY PLAYERS SLIDING ON PITCH COVERED WITH WATER DURING RAINFALL 2.

WESTS TIGERS RUGBY PLAYER REECE HOFFMAN ON WATER-COVERED PITCH 3.

RUGBY PLAYERS SLIDING ON PITCH COVERED WITH WATER DURING RAINFALL STORY: Members of the 'Wests Tigers' rugby team members were spotted sliding and splashing around at the pre-season training session during a downpour in Sydney on Friday (February 7).

The National Rugby League team's fan, Keith Bassett, filmed players training on the waterlogged pitch at the Concord Oval rugby stadium.

"Looks like the Wests Tigers boys are having a good time with this drill," Bassett wrote after publishing several clips online.

Much of Australia's wildfire-ravaged east coast was drenched on Friday by the biggest rainfall in almost 20 years, dousing some of the most dangerous blazes and providing welcome relief to farmers battling an extended drought.

(Production: Oleksandr Ieltsov)




