Cruise Ship Quarantined Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Cruise Ship Quarantined Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Cruise Ship Quarantined Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

The Princess Diamond cruise ship is entering its third full day of quarantine after a disembarked passenger tested positive for coronavirus.
Italian cruise ship quarantined for coronavirus has ended, passenger diagnosed with flu

6,000 people aboard an Italian cruise ship are no longer in quarantine after thinking a passenger had...
USATODAY.com - Published

Japan screens 3,700 on quarantined cruise ship after coronavirus case

Health screening began on Tuesday for some 3,700 passengers and crew aboard a cruise liner held in...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldNYTimes.comCBS News



chalut_josee

Josée chalut RT @DrSJaishankar: Many Indian crew & some Indian passengers are onboard the cruise ship #DiamondPrincess quarantined off Japan due to #Cor… 3 seconds ago

NIN24x7News

NIN 24x7 Another 41 people on a cruise ship which quarantined in Yokohama, Japan from last two weeks have tested 61 positive… https://t.co/XruMNkErFr 10 seconds ago

cupcake0804

Patty Cake RT @wallerABC7: Spoke to passengers onboard a cruise ship where a dozen Chinese nationals were quarantined over concerns about coronavirus.… 14 seconds ago

newsradiowkcy

WKCY-AM 8 Americans Quarantined on Cruise Ship Diagnosed With Coronavirus https://t.co/DIPI9fxUwl 17 seconds ago

makisstasinos

Serafeim Stasinos Coronavirus: Dozens more catch virus on quarantined cruise ship https://t.co/GzKfT0ucvh 20 seconds ago

AndyAlley1

AndyAlley RT @MSNBC: 8 more Americans from a quarantined cruise ship off Japan have been confirmed to have new coronavirus, bringing the total number… 43 seconds ago

98rockme

98RockVirginia 8 Americans Quarantined on Cruise Ship Diagnosed With Coronavirus https://t.co/io2ZIOUKNG 48 seconds ago

grace_jewett

Grace Jewett RT @nytimes: 61 people tested positive for the coronavirus on a quarantined cruise ship off Japan, officials said, a steep increase from th… 53 seconds ago


Emergency services seen leaving scene of cruise ship in New Jersey after passengers screened for coronavirus [Video]Emergency services seen leaving scene of cruise ship in New Jersey after passengers screened for coronavirus

This was the moment emergency services in Bayonne, New Jersey was seen in a convoy after it was reported suspected victims of coronavirus were onboard a cruise ship seen in the background. Shot..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:20Published

Emergency services seen leaving scene of cruise ship after passengers screened for coronavirus [Video]Emergency services seen leaving scene of cruise ship after passengers screened for coronavirus

This was the moment emergency services in Bayonne, New Jersey was seen in a convoy after it was reported suspected victims of coronavirus were onboard a cruise ship seen in the background.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:20Published

