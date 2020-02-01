President Trump Delivers Impeachment Acquittal Statement
|
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
President Trump Delivers Impeachment Acquittal Statement
President Donald Trump referred to the statement as "not a speech or press conference" but "a celebration."
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he will deliver a public statement at noon EST...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times •NPR
|The US Senate narrowly rejected Democratic demands to summon witnesses for President Donald Trump's...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources