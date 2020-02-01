Global  

President Trump Delivers Impeachment Acquittal Statement

President Trump Delivers Impeachment Acquittal Statement

President Donald Trump referred to the statement as "not a speech or press conference" but "a celebration."
Trump says he will speak about impeachment acquittal on Thursday

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he will deliver a public statement at noon EST...
Donald Trump set for impeachment acquittal after Senate votes to reject additional witnesses

Donald Trump set for impeachment acquittal after Senate votes to reject additional witnessesThe US Senate narrowly rejected Democratic demands to summon witnesses for President Donald Trump's...
Senator Cory Gardner And President Donald Trump To Rally In Colorado Springs [Video]Senator Cory Gardner And President Donald Trump To Rally In Colorado Springs

President Trump is planning a campaign stop in Colorado Springs later this month. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:27Published

Trump, triumphant in acquittal, lashes out at 'leakers and liars' [Video]Trump, triumphant in acquittal, lashes out at 'leakers and liars'

This video is from NBC News Channel.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished

